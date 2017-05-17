May 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Destruction or Peace, a Choice, at KPFA 

WRITER SUSAN GRIFFIN.
  • Writer Susan Griffin.
If anyone can shred the veiled valor of militarism, colonialism, terrorism, and other anti-peacemaking practices, it will be Susan Griffin. The author, Pulitzer Prize finalist, poet, and playwright makes connections in her books, essays, and poems that herald compassion and courage as alternatives to war and its ravages. Griffin’s rare insights most often shine bright light on the social and environmental injustice, destruction, and disregard that ruins the lives and futures of women, men, children, and the very planet upon which they reside. Graced with language that is nuanced yet never avoids ugly truth or fails to nail noxious acts and actors that threaten global peace and justice, her appearance, in conversation with KPFA’s Women’s Magazine producer Kate Raphael, will target civic activism. The East Bay and San Francisco branches of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom’s four “Peace Talks” continue later this summer with Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz on July 16, and Maxine Hong Kingston on September 17.

Sunday, May 21, 3-5pm, free. Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St, Berkeley, WILPFeastBay.org.

