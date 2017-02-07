February 07, 2017 Arts & Culture » Theater

Death of a Salesman At Ubuntu Theater Project 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Actors from Ubuntu in a - performance from 2016.
  • Actors from Ubuntu in a performance from 2016.

Event Details

February 10 through March 5, $15-35. Ubuntu Theater Project at Brooklyn Preserve, 1433 12th Ave, Oakland. UbuntuTheaterProject.com.
Ubuntu Theater Project’s co-production with Berkeley’s Inferno Theatre of Beckett’s Waiting for Godot continues to romp on Monday night at the company’s 2017 “home theater,” the Brooklyn Preserve, formerly Grace Temple Baptist Church. Meanwhile, this East Bay gem of a troupe opens its regular season on Friday, February 10, with Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. The ensemble’s prior seasons rambled to unusual sites — an auto shop, airport hangar, shoe store, and more. This year, ensconced in the until-now abandoned Oakland church built in 1887, they’re likely to strip the Pulitzer Prize winning play down to its essentials, and construct a hugely relevant, contemporary production that holds true to the work’s stark clash of American Dream idealism and brutal betrayal. With a mission to inspire compassion, and a mindset that doesn’t cower from mixing veteran professional actors with first-time, untested talent, Ubuntu has stepped up its game each of its three years in operation. Grab a jacket — temperature in the venue varies — but expect heat from the cast.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Theater »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Arts & Culture Blogs

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

What the Fork - February 7, 11:35 AM

Hayward's Dirty Bird Lounge Gets an Argentinian Facelift, Courtesy of an Oakland Chef

Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Find a Home in an Emeryville Food Court

What the Fork - February 3, 4:15 PM

Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Find a Home in an Emeryville Food Court

To-Do This Weekend: Art Or Football ... Or Both!

Culture Spy - February 3, 12:57 PM

To-Do This Weekend: Art Or Football ... Or Both!

Beer Week in The Bay Area Kicks Off Next Week (Don't Miss The Big S.F. Beer Week Gala, Too)

Culture Spy - February 2, 5:56 PM

Beer Week in The Bay Area Kicks Off Next Week (Don't Miss The Big S.F. Beer Week Gala, Too)

Hawker Fare Aims to Go Out With a Bang

What the Fork - January 31, 2:47 PM

Hawker Fare Aims to Go Out With a Bang

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017

Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation