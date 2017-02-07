Death of a Salesman At Ubuntu Theater Project 

Ubuntu Theater Project’s co-production with Berkeley’s Inferno Theatre of Beckett’scontinues to romp on Monday night at the company’s 2017 “home theater,” the Brooklyn Preserve, formerly Grace Temple Baptist Church. Meanwhile, this East Bay gem of a troupe opens its regular season on Friday, February 10, with Arthur Miller’s. The ensemble’s prior seasons rambled to unusual sites — an auto shop, airport hangar, shoe store, and more. This year, ensconced in the until-now abandoned Oakland church built in 1887, they’re likely to strip the Pulitzer Prize winning play down to its essentials, and construct a hugely relevant, contemporary production that holds true to the work’s stark clash of American Dream idealism and brutal betrayal. With a mission to inspire compassion, and a mindset that doesn’t cower from mixing veteran professional actors with first-time, untested talent, Ubuntu has stepped up its game each of its three years in operation. Grab a jacket — temperature in the venue varies — but expect heat from the cast.