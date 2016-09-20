September 20, 2016 Music » Show Preview

Death Grips At the Warfield in San Francisco 

click to enlarge 9-21_cc_pick_death-grips-1.jpg

Event Details

Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m. The Warfield (982 Market St., San Francisco). $29.50-$40. TheWarfieldTheatre.com
Sacramento’s Death Grips makes pounding, brutal music that’s a hybrid of punk, metal, rap, and industrial. The band emerged in 2010 with its debut mixtape Exmilitary, garnering near-universal critical praise for its dark, innovative take on rap. Several international tours and albums later, Death Grips is practically a household name. On its latest album, Bottomless Pit, the band evolves its sound away from the more hip-hop-oriented beats and vocal styles of its debut. Instead, its tracks feature full-bodied punk instrumentation, with warped electronic elements playfully interacting with infernal guitar riffs and thunderous drums. Occasional trip-hop beats offer moments of respite from all the intensity. The band brings its dynamic sound to The Warfield in San Francisco this Saturday.

