October 05, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Day of Wrath Leads to The Birth of a Nation 

Nate Parker’s ferocious chronicle of the Nat Turner slave rebellion.

By
The Birth of a Nation is a ferocious film. Its raw fury in telling the story of the Nat Turner slave rebellion of 1831 is terrifying, but also bracing and ultimately redemptive. In its effort to teach a necessary history lesson it…

full article »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

or

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation