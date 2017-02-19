February 19, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Darwin BondGraham, Ali Winston Win Prestigious George Polk Award For East Bay Express Series on Oakland Police Scandal 

The reporters join winners from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and more.

By
Darwin BondGraham and Ali Winston are winners of the 2017 George Polk Award for Local Reporting, for their Express series on the Oakland Police Department sex-crime scandal. Long Island University announced recipients of the 68th annual awards this evening. The two journalists join…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation