October 18, 2016 Music

Dance with Your Arms Up at 'Hairy Pits' 

The mini-festival brings queer and feminist punk to San Francisco's Thrillhouse Records.

By
When asked about their mission, the three members of San Francisco band Late Bloom — singer Riley Davis, drummer Krizta Em, and guitarist Francis Percy — modestly described themselves as "three friends supporting each other in their varied identities through music." But…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Music

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation