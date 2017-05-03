Dan Savage: Dan Responds To Reader Questions From An Appearance in PDX 

click to enlarge

Nancy, the tech-savvy at-risk youth, two gimps, Christ on the cross, the Easter Bunny, two weeping women, and the Easter Bunny’s smoking-hot leather master took to the stage at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon, for a live taping of theon Easter weekend. Audience members submitted their questions on cards (I take my questions like some of you take your men: anonymously) — but with Rachel Lark and the Damaged Goods and comedian Nariko Ott on the program, as well, we didn’t get to many questions. So, I’m going to answer as many of Portland’s questions as I can in this week’s column.Only-oral-with-others may be this couple’s preferred groove and the lane they want to stay in. If they’re only up for the “soft swap,” as it’s known in swinging circles, penetration isn’t gonna happen. But you should feel free to ask for what you want—at the very least, you’ll get some long-overdue clarity about their boundaries.I’m tired of this debate, so consider this my final answer: So what if it is pee?Good-bye.After you’ve applied lube to your finger and his butthole—which you’re allowed to do only after you’ve asked him if you can insert your finger in his butthole and after he’s consented to having your finger in his butthole.Properly administered, an enema should be more than enough. But with anal as with liberal democracy—a good outcome is not guaranteed. Sometimes you do your homework and your prep, and everything still comes to shit.Spit-roast very special guest stars if you’re in an open relationship, take turns/one for the team if you’re in a monogamous relationship, explore and enjoy your non-butt-penetrative options.Play around in theory for now—lots of dirty talk—and put theory into practice after your kid is a toddler and you’ve landed a reliable babysitter.Why not?Be yourselves—but make an effort to include your third in those oxytocin-infused displays of post-coital affection. Unless your third was inconsiderate or creepy during the sex, or is anxious to go immediately after the sex (a sign you may have been inconsiderate or creepy), your third helped get you to that blissed-out state and deserves to bask a bit in the afterglow too.No.By using your words. If there was a way you didn’t like to be kissed, presumably you would speak up rather than endure lousy kisses. Same applies here: “I have big boobs, and they’re great, and I love them—but ‘YAY BOOOOBS!’ makes me feel like I’m only my tits, which isn’t a nice feeling. That said, I don’t want my boobs ignored, either. The sweet spot really isn’t that hard to hit—enjoy my boobs like you would any other nice body part.” That said, some people really, really like big boobs and it’s going to be hard for them to contain their excitement. “YAY BOOOOBS” could be an understandable and forgivable first reaction on their part and an opening that allows you to have a conversation about bodies, consideration, and consent.A hired hand.If your boyfriend won’t go down on you unless some fag advice columnist tells him to—if his girlfriend asking isn’t good enough—then it’s you I want to order around (break up with him!), not your boyfriend.You’re no longer lonely—you’ve got a boyfriend now—but you still need time alone. Even if you live together, you don’t have to spend every waking/non-work hour with your boyfriend—it’s not healthy to spend every waking/non-work hour with your significant other. But instead of heading to open-mic night because you’re lonely and bored and have nothing else to do, now you’re going to go to that open-mic night (and go alone) because you enjoy it, you need the creative outlet, and it’s healthy for a couple to have time apart.You’re welcome!On the Lovecast, special guest Rachel Bloom from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: savagelovecast.com.mail@savagelove.net@fakedansavage on TwitterITMFA.org