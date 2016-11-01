Dan Savage: You Want Your Partner To Sleep With Other People? 

-
Fighting the perception that their parties are too rowdy, the city's youthful art collectives and their favorite venue are taking time off to refocus their missions.
-
You're not the only one.
-
-
Horoscopes for the week of November 3–12.
-
The Orinda author's new book will make you your own fact-checker.
-
The depressing conversation that every parent needs to have with their little girl about revolting, predatory, entitled men.
-
All Power to the People delivers its message with a vital, powerful punch.
-
-
The author depicts his former stomping grounds as both recognizable and deliciously skewed.
-
This writer needs it daily ... for insomnia.
-
The depressing conversation that every parent needs to have with their little girl about revolting, predatory, entitled men.
-
Who cares about age?
-
All Power to the People delivers its message with a vital, powerful punch.
-
You're not the only one.
-
At Humanist Hall.
-
Our choices for national, state, Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Richmond, Albany, and more.
-
All the world's a Stooge for Iggy Pop.
-
Gillo Pontecorvo's revolutionary masterpiece.
-
Kaufman & Snitow's perceptive documentary digs beneath the hype.
-
The San Francisco MC and activist makes hard-hitting anthems that champion girl power and Filipino pride.