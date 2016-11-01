November 01, 2016 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Dan Savage: You Want Your Partner To Sleep With Other People? 

You're not the only one.

By
I'm a 41-year-old male who looks like the tall, strong, professional, alpha-male type on the outside. On the inside, though, I would like to find a strong, confident woman who wants a cuckolding relationship — she sleeps with other men, while I…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in Savage Love

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation