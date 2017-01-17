January 17, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Critics Say Oakland's Entertainment Permit Process Too Arduous, Contributes to Unsafe Spaces Like Ghost Ship 

After Ghost Ship, a renewed call to reform Oakland events permitting. San Francisco’s Entertainment Commission wants to help.

By
In 2005, Gray Area was a small SOMA gallery and experimental music venue when former San Francisco Entertainment Commission President Terrance Alan paid a casual visit, and noticed some fire-safety deficiencies — namely, no exit signs. But instead of fining the venue…

full article »

