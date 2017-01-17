Critics Say Oakland's Entertainment Permit Process Too Arduous, Contributes to Unsafe Spaces Like Ghost Ship 

-
After Ghost Ship, a renewed call to reform Oakland events permitting. San Francisco’s Entertainment Commission wants to help.
In concert with this weekend's Women's Marches, the Express and KALW present a special collection of letters and radio essays.
In less than two weeks, the people will fill Bay Area streets, reclaiming Dr. Martin Luther King's radical legacy.
"Local law enforcement should not be involved in these kinds of activities."
Readers sound off about vandalism, deportation, and climate change.
An essay.
The center in north Hayward is surrounded by hubs for exploiters and crime.
'I'm not a falsified dude. I'm not a hater. I just wanna see people get money. What I want for myself, I want for others.'
Send us your essays and letters!
The resolution also includes a section encouraging charter schools in Oakland to adopt similar measures.
Not exactly That '70s Show.
Poet, Communist, 'King of Love.'
Historical religious drama puts the director at cross purposes.
Disney's Polynesian toon spectacle is strangely addictive.
Strong performances, newfound maturity for the veteran Spanish auteur.