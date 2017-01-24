January 24, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Was Oakland Police's Tactics Against Anti-Trump Protesters 'Excessive'? 

'Driving motorcycles on the sidewalk was completely unnecessary and dangerous.'

By
In the evening after last Friday's inauguration, rain dumped on downtown Oakland, and a crowd of protesters lingering in Frank Ogawa Plaza near City Hall grew restless. After a day full of demonstrations, they were getting soaked trying to wait out a…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation