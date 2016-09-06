September 06, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Critic Accuses Oakland Leaders of Failing to Report Police Department Sex-Crime Scandal to District Attorney 

City officials learned of the Celeste Guap case in March, but the DA says her office wasn't informed until May.

By
Revelations this past May that multiple Oakland police officers sexually exploited a minor rocked the city and triggered the ouster of three police chiefs in nine days. News reports also uncovered a sprawling sexual-misconduct case implicating dozens of Bay Area police…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation