Counterpoints: Stories and Data for Resisting Displacement 

At East Side Arts Alliance.

click to enlarge BERT JOHNSON - Carla Wojczuk (L) and Erin McElroy of the Anti-Eviciton Mapping Project.
  • Bert Johnson
  • Carla Wojczuk (L) and Erin McElroy of the Anti-Eviciton Mapping Project.

Sept. 9. Free. AntiEvictionMap.com
Approximately one year ago, the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project embarked on the endeavor to expand its research and data visualization of gentrification and displacement to Oakland, Fremont, and Alameda. On September 9, at 6 p.m., the volunteer-fueled collective will be presenting a year’s worth of data analysis and oral history highlighting the housing crisis in those areas. In the past year the Mapping Project has partnered with tenants advocacy organization Tenants Together to secure previously inaccessible eviction data with which it has assembled a twenty-page report that maps and analyzes eviction trends and even includes a list of Oakland’s newest serial evictors. The event, which will take place at East Side Arts Alliance (2277 International Blvd, Oakland), will also feature food, music, and “insurgent art.”

