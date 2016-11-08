November 15, 2016 News & Opinion » Guest Essays

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on President Trump: 'The Fight is Coming' 

We must stand for what’s right and keep up the fight to defend our values and create pathways to opportunity to all, not just the one percent.

By
November 8 was a sobering and defining moment for the East Bay and our nation. Like you, I was disheartened by the election results, and fearful that the progress we’ve made over the past eight years would be undone. Yet, we must…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Latest in Guest Essays

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016

Oct 19, 2016
Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation