Congresswoman Barbara Lee on President Trump: 'The Fight is Coming' 

November 8 was a sobering and defining moment for the East Bay and our nation. Like you, I was disheartened by the election results, and fearful that the progress we’ve made over the past eight years would be undone.Yet, we must preserve our faith in our democracy and respect our Constitution.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our drum major for peace and justice, said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”As the home of the peace and social-justice movement, we must lead a resistance movement against Donald Trump’s efforts to turn back the clock. Instead of withdrawing and sitting on the sidelines, we must roll up our sleeves and get to work. And, yes, fight back!The fight is coming. As Frederick Douglass told us: “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”As you work here in our community, I will do my part in Washington. I will always stand against bigotry and racism — even if it comes from the President of the United States. I’m going to fight tooth-and-nail to resist Republican efforts to undo progress; the doors of opportunity must remain open for all.We must stand for what’s right and keep up the fight to defend our values and create pathways to opportunity to all, not just the one percent.