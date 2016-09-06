September 06, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Community Grains Heirloom Corn Harvest At Fritz Durst's farm. 

click to enlarge Red Flint corn, ready to be milled.
  • Red Flint corn, ready to be milled.

Event Details

Wed., September 14, 10 a.m.–noon, free (optional lunch is a la carte), CommunityGrains.com
Ever wonder what it’s like to harvest corn? As part of its ongoing effort to encourage you, the customer, to #KnowYourFarmer, the Oakland-based whole-grain flour and pasta company Community Grains is organizing a field trip up to the Capay Valley, about eighty miles northeast of Oakland. You’ll have to provide your own transportation to Fritz Durst’s farm (23710 Road 13, Capay), which supplies Community Grains with the heritage corn varieties that the company uses to make polenta — Otto File and Floriani Red Flint corn. At the farm, participants will have a chance to try their hand at harvesting corn, help select seeds for next year’s crop, and take home some samples that are ready to be ground into polenta. Afterwards, you can stick around for an optional a la carte lunch with your fellow would-be farm hands at Putah Creek Cafe (1 Main St., Winters). There’s no charge to take part in the harvest, but please RSVP by emailing brooke@communitygrains.com.

