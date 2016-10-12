October 12, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Command and Control, and Lack of Same 

Terrifying doc about a deadly nuke missile accident.

By
mg_movies2_3901.jpg
Email
Print
click to enlarge COURTESY OF AMERICAN EXPERIENCE FILMS, PBS - Titan II missile.
  • Courtesy of American Experience Films, PBS
  • Titan II missile.


Command and Control

Directed by Robert Kenner. Opens Friday.

On the evening of September 18, 1980, a clumsy Air Force technician stationed in a missile silo dropped a six-pound socket off a scaffold and it fell seventy feet, puncturing the fuel tank of a Titan II ICBM armed with a nuclear warhead, and causing a massive explosion. Luckily for everyone other than one rescue airman, the Titan's payload did not detonate. However, if it had, Vice President Walter Mondale and Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton, electioneering a few miles away — within potential blast zone — would undoubtedly have been reduced to toast, among thousands of other civilians, thus changing history.

That's a suitable subject for a nail-biter fictional thriller, but Robert Kenner's Command and Control is a documentary. The 1980 disaster at the Titan II missile complex outside Damascus, Arkansas actually happened, as numerous talking heads testify. Kenner's doc utilizes period footage and re-created dramatization, along with the testimony of participants, to tell the scary story of what might have happened. The wounded missile packed a nine-megaton punch, six hundred times more powerful than the Hiroshima A-bomb. Another way of looking at it: That single missile was three times more powerful than all the bombs used by all the armies in World War II, including both the weapons dropped on Japan. And there were eighteen such missile complexes in the state of Arkansas alone, out of an arsenal of some 32,000 nuclear weapons developed by the US through the mid-Sixties.

As might be expected, the survivors of that night have doubts today about the wisdom of nuclear armament. But that's nothing compared to the doubts sown by filmmaker Kenner and author Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation), on whose book the doc is based. Thirty-six years later, we're finally learning the truth.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

What You Need to Know About the Fish-Shaped Ice Cream Cones at Uji Time in Berkeley

What the Fork - October 11, 4:17 PM

What You Need to Know About the Fish-Shaped Ice Cream Cones at Uji Time in Berkeley

Thai-Style Ice Cream Rolls Have Arrived in Oakland Chinatown

What the Fork - October 11, 12:32 PM

Thai-Style Ice Cream Rolls Have Arrived in Oakland Chinatown

This Year’s Oakland Music Festival Was a Marathon of Small, Local Gigs

Culture Spy - October 10, 6:29 PM

This Year’s Oakland Music Festival Was a Marathon of Small, Local Gigs

Oakland Police Union Spending Thousands on Effort to Unseat Councilmembers Kalb and Gallo

Seven Days - October 10, 2:27 PM

Oakland Police Union Spending Thousands on Effort to Unseat Councilmembers Kalb and Gallo

Town Business: Uber for Parking; Police Sex Crime Scandal Undermined Trust in OPD

Seven Days - October 10, 7:22 AM

Town Business: Uber for Parking; Police Sex Crime Scandal Undermined Trust in OPD

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

The Queer & Trans Issue 2016

Queer and trans coverage contributed by individuals who identify as queer or trans.

By Sarah Burke, Anna Pulley, Donna Kazimarki, Sarah Burke and Nastia Voynovskaya, Anthony J. Williams and Amanda Arkansassy Harris

Recent Issues

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation