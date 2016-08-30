August 30, 2016 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Dan Savage: How Can Sex Worker Clients Fight to Legalize Sex Work? 

By
I have been seeing sex workers for thirty years, and I shudder to think how shitty my life would have been without them. Some have become friends, but I've appreciated all of them. Negative stereotypes about guys like me are not fair,…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Savage Love

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016

Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation