CL Smooth at Yoshi's 

Many hip-hop heads have heard of Pete Rock, but CL Smooth is probably the lesser-known half of the 1990s hip-hop duo. Their debut album, Mecca and the Soul Brother, which appeared twenty-five years ago, contains the hit single, “They Reminisce Over You” — a track that DJs still play in their mixes and on the radio today. CL Smooth will pass through Oakland with a live band this Thursday, though, and fans can expect a soulful, jazzy night — complete with classics and favorites, remixes, and new tracks from CL Smooth’s solo career. After taking a break from the spotlight, he has been working hard behind the scenes, making beats and remixing tracks. His focus on production, though, has not taken away from his ability to spit meaningful lyrics with a powerful message.