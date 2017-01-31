January 31, 2017 Music » Show Preview

CL Smooth at Yoshi's 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CL SMOOTH - CL Smooth.
  • Photo Courtesy of CL Smooth
  • CL Smooth.

Show Details

Thursday, February 2, at Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland. 10pm. $29-46.95. Yoshis.com.
Many hip-hop heads have heard of Pete Rock, but CL Smooth is probably the lesser-known half of the 1990s hip-hop duo. Their debut album, Mecca and the Soul Brother, which appeared twenty-five years ago, contains the hit single, “They Reminisce Over You” — a track that DJs still play in their mixes and on the radio today. CL Smooth will pass through Oakland with a live band this Thursday, though, and fans can expect a soulful, jazzy night — complete with classics and favorites, remixes, and new tracks from CL Smooth’s solo career. After taking a break from the spotlight, he has been working hard behind the scenes, making beats and remixing tracks. His focus on production, though, has not taken away from his ability to spit meaningful lyrics with a powerful message.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Oakland Planning Commission Approves 'Mammoth' Tower Next to MacArthur BART

Seven Days - February 2, 10:33 AM

Oakland Planning Commission Approves 'Mammoth' Tower Next to MacArthur BART

Trump Threatens UC Berkeley's Federal Funding After Milo Yiannopoulos Protest

Seven Days - February 2, 9:29 AM

Trump Threatens UC Berkeley's Federal Funding After Milo Yiannopoulos Protest

Hawker Fare Aims to Go Out With a Bang

What the Fork - January 31, 2:47 PM

Hawker Fare Aims to Go Out With a Bang

'Sanctuary State' Bill Moves Forward in California Senate

Seven Days - January 31, 12:16 PM

'Sanctuary State' Bill Moves Forward in California Senate

Oakland Asks Judge to Throw Out Coal Lawsuit

Seven Days - January 30, 5:47 PM

Oakland Asks Judge to Throw Out Coal Lawsuit

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017

Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation