City Told Developers to Fix Infamous West Oakland Artist Warehouse. Instead, They Demolished It. 

Young creatives who flocked to industrial warehouses are now the latest victims of East Bay gentrification.
Former residents doubtful they'll ever move back in, as promised.
Plus: Renter Protections in Advance of Measure JJ
A discussion of how your neighborhood spot will survive the new big, bad AB InBev beer monopoly.
Activists say Kamala Harris needs to take over the case.
the last thing she needs in her life is more cops, more police drama — and to be sitting inside a Florida jail.
It remains unclear who paid to send Guap to rehab on other side the country.
Richmond and Contra Costa authorites kick off blame game.
My inner Raider hater says let the losers go to Las Vegas, but a Coliseum plan could work for East Oakland.
Kate Winslet gets into trouble down under, again.
The Bay Area's seminal rap blog Thizzler.com celebrates the new wave of local street rap — and pays homage to mob music and hyphy legacy — at its annual fest.
Weisz and Shannon excel as long-lost lovers.
So go ahead, disappear.