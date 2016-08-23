August 23, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Check It Screening 

At Piedmont Theater.

click to enlarge One of the members of Check It.
Aug. 25. Free. Frameline.org
In an effort to survive daily life, a group of Black queer and trans youth in Washington DC formed a gang called Check It. As the first documented gang of its kind, the group was dedicated to protecting each other in a world that puts them in constant risk. Check It, the documentary, is an intimate look at the gang’s formation and flourishing. It also highlights many of its members, including Alton, a trans woman who ran away from home at the age of fourteen and cares for many of the gang members; and Skittles, an amateur boxer who presents femme — even in the ring. The documentary, directed by Dana Flor and Tony Oppenheimer, will screen at Piedmont Theatre (4186 Piedmont Ave., Oakland) on August 25 at 7 p.m. as part of the Frameline Encore Screening Series, which offers opportunities to see some of the most popular movies from the annual LGBTQ film festival. The movie will be free, and Dana Flor and film subject Tray Warren will be in attendance.

