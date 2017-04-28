April 28, 2017 Movies » Movie Review

Chasing Trane to Find a Love Supreme 

Doc explains the meaning of jazz saxophone icon John Coltrane.

By
John Coltrane (photograph by Don Schlitten) Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is a movie on a mission. Filmmaker John Scheinfeld wants to not only remind the late jazz saxophone “heavyweight champion’s” fans about his lasting legacy, but to introduce Trane’s music…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

or

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation