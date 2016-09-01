September 01, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Celeste Guap, Woman at Center of Oakland Police Sex-Crime Scandal, Arrested in Florida 

It remains unclear who paid to send Guap to rehab on other side the country.

The young woman at the center of a sprawling sexual-exploitation scandal — encompassing dozens of police officers from agencies around the Bay Area — is in a Florida jail facing aggravated battery charges. Guap, 19, flew to Florida last Friday to begin…

