April 04, 2012 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Cat-sturbating 

Plus penis enlargement and meth sophistry.

By
I have an awesome relationship with an awesome guy. He loves me and takes care of me. I'm GGG and he's vanilla. I only draw the line at poop, animals, and children. But he's never asked me for anything other than vanilla…

full article »

Tags: , ,

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in Savage Love

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 25, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017

Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation