November 29, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Casey Affleck A Misfit Again in Manchester By The Sea 

Approach with caution.

By
Once again we find Casey Affleck cast as a confirmed misfit. This time, in Kenneth Lonergan’s iffy kitchen-sink family drama Manchester by the Sea, Affleck plays Lee Chandler, a haphazardly employed janitor haunted by his tragic past, who manages to confront his…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

or

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 21, 2016
Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016

Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation