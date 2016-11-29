November 29, 2016 Movies » Movie Review

Casey Affleck A Misfit Again in Manchester By The Sea 

Approach with caution.

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge manchesterbythesea_trailer.jpg
Once again we find Casey Affleck cast as a confirmed misfit. This time, in Kenneth Lonergan’s iffy kitchen-sink family drama Manchester by the Sea, Affleck plays Lee Chandler, a haphazardly employed janitor haunted by his tragic past, who manages to confront his demons by interacting with his teenage nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges, in an impressive performance), son of Lee’s late lamented brother (actor Kyle Chandler, seen in flashback).

Former fishing boat hand Lee is the type of guy who frequents bars and invariably picks a fight. He blames himself for his brother’s death, while Lee’s ex-wife Randi (an under-utilized Michelle Williams) blames Lee for everything else, including the fire that incinerated their three children, due to Lee’s drunken negligence. Everyone in writer-director Lonergan’s scenario is bitter and edgy. It’s a familiar rough, tough, hard-luck, working-class Massachusetts set-up, instantly recognizable to anyone who’s seen Mystic River, Black Mass, The Departed, The Fighter, or generally any film starring Matt Damon or Casey’s brother Ben. To say these archetypal characters and settings have been overexposed would be an understatement. And yet Lonergan (who helped write Gangs of New York) scores points by demonstrating the hypocrisy of small-towners who feel obligated to greet their neighbors, but who actually hold each other in contempt.

The main attraction here is young actor Hedges (Moonrise) as the hockey-playing lover-boy Patrick, a hothead like all his relatives, but one who nevertheless catches a glimpse of his possibilities. Williams should have been given more to do; she might have rescued the movie. As for Affleck, it would be refreshing to see him portray a wisecracking, devil-may-care life of the party for once. But it evidently just isn’t in him. Approach Manchester by the Sea with caution.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Local Green Energy Authority Quietly Launches in Alameda County

Seven Days - December 1, 4:57 PM

Local Green Energy Authority Quietly Launches in Alameda County

Oakland Ethics Commissioner Accuses Officials of Abusing Access to Free Warriors and Raiders Tickets

Seven Days - December 1, 4:04 PM

Oakland Ethics Commissioner Accuses Officials of Abusing Access to Free Warriors and Raiders Tickets

Mid-Week Menu: Ozumo, Curry Corner, and Taste of Africa Close

What the Fork - December 1, 1:56 PM

Mid-Week Menu: Ozumo, Curry Corner, and Taste of Africa Close

Alameda Health System Leaders Say Hospitals Are 'Safe Spaces' for Undocumented Immigrants

Seven Days - November 30, 7:45 PM

Alameda Health System Leaders Say Hospitals Are 'Safe Spaces' for Undocumented Immigrants

In Uptown Oakland, Catered to You Serves a Fish Sandwich Worth Saving

What the Fork - November 28, 1:33 PM

In Uptown Oakland, Catered to You Serves a Fish Sandwich Worth Saving

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016

Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
Oct 19, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation