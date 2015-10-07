October 07, 2015 News & Opinion » Legalization Nation

Can Legal Weed Save the Music Industry? 

Amid the collapse of physical record sales, the Bay Area's album mecca, Amoeba Music, is hoping to open a medical cannabis dispensary inside its Berkeley flagship store.

By
Everyone knows the music industry is in the dumps — shattered by the collapse of sales of physically recorded music. But what few people know is the surging weed industry is helping to prop things up. Rapper Snoop Dogg is an investor…

Readers also liked…

  • The Best Marijuana Strains of Summer 2015

    Ask Legalization Nation about mouth-watering sativas for the long summer days — and Cookies before bed. We got your buzzfeed right here.
    • by David Downs
    • Jun 3, 2015

  • A Tectonic Shift for Marijuana

    With a landslide vote, the California Assembly passed sensible medical pot regulations. This is what the end of a drug war looks like.
    • by David Downs
    • Jun 17, 2015

  • It's Official: Marijuana Is Medicine

    A series of papers in the Journal of the American Medical Association is starting to correct the shameful legacy of drug war politics over cannabis science. But a research catch-22 persists.
    • by David Downs
    • Jul 1, 2015

