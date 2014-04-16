April 15, 2014 Special Sections » Sustainable Living

Can I Recycle That? 

A guide to properly sorting your waste and avoiding the most frequent — and environmentally harmful — mistakes.

By
In 2013, residents and businesses in Alameda County dumped as much as $70 million worth of recyclable and compostable items into the garbage. That's according to StopWaste, the county agency charged with promoting recycling and waste reduction. On average, based on the…

