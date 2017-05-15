California's Cannabis Rules Are Here, Reminding That Legalization Was Never Going To Be Easy 

Though citizens of California were blessed with the passage of Proposition 64 back in November, the actual shift to a recreational system is pretty complicated — especially since it needs to balance out with the state’s existing medical-pot system, which isn’t exactly known for its impeccable structure.With eight months to go before recreational licenses are issued, Gov. Jerry Brown took the first big step to easing the transition. On April 28, his administration released a first draft of rules that will regulate the growth, transportation, sale, and use of medicinal marijuana.The proposed guidelines of the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act provides regulations on everything from the hours medical dispensaries can operate (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) to the strength of edibles (10 mg or less per serving) to the minimum resolution size for the surveillance cameras every dispensary is now required to have in place.The proposed rules are in part the product of months of due diligence by the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation, along with the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture and Department of Public Health. BMCR has spent months hosting events in communities across the state; in March, the organization made an appearance at the Cannabis Banking Working Group’s meeting at Oakland City Hall, then met with Assemblymember Rob Bonta and other community leaders in April. BMCR also received more than 600 applicants for its official Cannabis Advisory Committee, which will provide continual feedback as the recreational deadline looms.MCRSA’s public-comment period will run through June 13. If you have a particularly strong opinion about it banning the delivery of medical cannabis by drones, the closest open meeting in San Jose. Otherwise, you can send an email or a letter to the bureau. It’s a first draft, after all.Next up: Recreational regulations. Coming Summer 2017.