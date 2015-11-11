November 11, 2015 News & Opinion » News

California Traffic Tickets Amnesty Program Leaves Many Behind 

The state's initiative to help low-income drivers overcome excessive traffic court debts is failing the most vulnerable residents — and advocates say the East Bay courts' policies are particularly unjust.

After losing his job as a fitness instructor, Clive Salmon spent most of 2013 living out of his car in Hayward. Struggling with homelessness and unemployment, his financial troubles worsened in April of that year when he received a traffic ticket for…

  Trapped Part Two: The Vicious Cycle of Trauma

    California prisons fail to help abuse victims and the mentally ill rehabilitate behind bars — and refuse to grant them parole so they can turn their lives around with loved ones on the outside.
    by Sam Levin
    Jan 13, 2016

  Trapped Part One: Cruel and Indefinite Punishment

    California wastes tens of millions of dollars a year keeping people in prison long after they've been rehabilitated — denying parole for arbitrary reasons and destroying lives in the process.
    by Sam Levin
    Jan 6, 2016
