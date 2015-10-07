October 07, 2015 News & Opinion » News

California Teachers Have Been Financing Evictions 

The teachers' pension fund invested hundreds of millions of dollars into a company that has foreclosed on and evicted numerous homeowners, including dozens in the East Bay.

By
California's pension fund for public school teachers invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a company that has been criticized for foreclosing on property owners and kicking them out of their homes, including dozens in the East Bay, records and interviews show…

  • Labor's Positive Progress

    Fueled by the growing concern over economic inequality, Bay Area unions in 2015 waged campaigns that not only benefitted their members, but other workers as well.
    • by Jay Youngdahl and Darwin BondGraham
    • Dec 23, 2015
