September 16, 2015 News & Opinion » News

California Natives Oppose Canonization of Junipero Serra 

The descendants of indigenous people who were enslaved, tortured, and killed by the Catholic Missionary system plan to protest the pope's canonization of its leader.

By
When Spanish soldiers and missionaries arrived in the land they called Alta California in the 1700s, they were entering an astoundingly diverse array of indigenous cultures' homelands. Then deadly waves of epidemic diseases swept over the terrified indigenous populations — an outcome…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 8, 2017
Feb 1, 2017
Jan 25, 2017

Jan 18, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 4, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation