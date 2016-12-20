December 20, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Burnt Ramen Punk House Residents Thought City of Richmond Would Help. Instead, They Got Evicted. 

Tenants Still Fighting Red-Tagging of the Nearly 20-Year-Old Underground Music Institution.

By
After more than a week of frantically calling lawyers and building code experts, installing fire extinguishers, and making renovations — all while still grieving friends lost and injured in the Ghost Ship fire — Burnt Ramen's tenants felt defeated this past Friday:…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016

Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016
Nov 9, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation