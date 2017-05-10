May 10, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books Pick

Brush Up on the Writings of Butler and Davis for the Oakland Book Festival 

By
The upcoming Oakland Book Festival features a conversation between two preeminent social theorists: Angela Davis and Judith Butler. In preparation, it’s worth re-reading some of their best works. Acknowledging it’s impossible to pick one book that captures the full brilliance of these…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Books Pick

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 3, 2017
Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017

Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017
Mar 29, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation