April 26, 2017 News & Opinion » Feature

Blacklisted: How The Oakland Police Department Discriminates Against Rappers and Music Venues 

Artists, promoters, and civil-rights advocates say police policy bans artists and levies huge security fees on rap venues.

By
Last year, Philthy Rich’s hometown release-show for Hood Rich 4 was supposed to be a victory lap. The staunchly independent local rapper’s previous album, Real Niggas Back in Style, climbed to No. 5 on Billboard’s “Heatseekers” chart, and Philthy seemed poised…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (13)

Showing 1-12 of 13

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 13

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in Feature

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Apr 5, 2017

Mar 29, 2017
Mar 22, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation