Bicicletas Por La Paz CD Release Party at The New Parish 

click to enlarge Bicicletas Por La Paz

The Bay Area is known for its abundance of talented musicians, and there is no greater feeling than going to a show that features not one, but three equally gifted bands. Oakland’s Candelaria, Bicicletas Por La Paz, having its CD release party, and Banda Sin Nombre. This event is the perfect opportunity to witness the magic that they bring on stage. Bicicletas Por La Paz not only bring bike their gear around when they go on tour, they also power the stage with their bicycles, what other band can do such a thing? Start your Cinco De Mayo weekend festivities right. You will be dancing all night to cumbia, reggae, funk, charango and chicha, while also supporting local bands continue doing what they love most.