February 23, 2011 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Beware a Bigger Clitoris 

But don't be afraid of vaginal rejuvenation following traumatic or multiple births.

By
I am fifty and a lesbian. I have had a pretty active sex life for the last thirty years, including a couple of long-term relationships. For the last three years, I've been with a woman I love very much. We have amazing…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in Savage Love

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation