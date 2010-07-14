Best Locally Owned Tire Store 

Unless you're picking up ZR-rated tires for your Lamborghini Murcielago, buying a new set of radials isn't usually a great deal of fun. Much like running shoes, tires last longer than their models stay in production, so new tires usually means new research. Reading Consumer Reports or crowd-sourced reviews on TireRack.com can help you narrow things down, but they're no substitute for the advice of a knowledgeable, trustworthy dealer. That's where Sue Rouse of the family-owned Rouse Tire Service comes in. Sue is a no-nonsense tire dealer whose shop keeps a great stock of commonly installed tires, and whose staff is friendly, responsive, and fast. If she doesn't have what you need (and she knows what you need before you even ask), she'll get it for you, and she'll use her network of multiple suppliers to find you a fair price. Rouse may cost a few dollars more than Costco, but you'll get better tires, better service, and the benefit of experience that Sue Rouse has developed over many years in the business. Plus, you can hang out at the Whole Foods cafe across the street, rather than shop for a platoon-size jar of mayonnaise.