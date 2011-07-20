Best Swimming Pool 

There's nothing like a dip in the pool to snap even the crankiest back down to earth. Tucked into the wooded Mills College campus, the Trefethen Aquatic Center's swimming pool is the perfect place to go to after a long day at the office. Water joggers and Michael Phelps wannabes alike will find the swimming pool accommodating, with students, retirees, and everyone in between hitting the wide lanes for a full-body workout. There's always a giant box full of kick boards, pull buoys, and water jogging straps, perfect for adding variety to what may otherwise be a monotonous sport at times. The staff is always friendly and the lifeguards actually watch the swimmers, a feat not always accomplished at other public pools. Plus there are men's and women's locker rooms with lockers available to rent for $25 per semester, along with showers and soap available for free. But perhaps the best part is the hot tub next to the pool. It's warm, large, and heavily jetted, pounding away the fear of going into the office yet again tomorrow.