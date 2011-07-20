Best Place to Take the Kids on a Hot Day 

It's hard to believe that anyone reading this wouldn't have visited, or at least heard of, the wonders of Lake Temescal, located at the junctions of highways 13 and 24. But just in case you haven't, hear this: Lake Temescal on a warm summer's day is one of the most fun, convenient, and social experiences in the East Bay. There are two separate picnic areas. And one of the park's lesser known secrets is that there's a lovely, rustic beach house right above the lake that's great for weddings, with a large open stone deck, garden patio, and stone staircase where flower girls and the bride can walk down to greet an adoring wedding party. But the highlight of Lake Temescal is, of course, the lake, which is open through fall. On weekends, it's hopping and we almost guarantee you that you'll bump into someone you know. And since it's so close to civilization (the Rockridge district is just minutes away), the park district calls this spot an "urban oasis." We agree.