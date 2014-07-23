Best Medical Cannabis Delivery Service 

Medical cannabis delivery services dot the entire Bay Area, and competition among them is fierce. And with competition comes excellence: namely, C.R.A.F.T. Collective in Berkeley. This small group of veteran indoor pot growers has put together a boutique line of organic weed. Everything is top-notch and selected for its exquisite smell, taste, and effect. Grown indoors in Oakland, C.R.A.F.T. buds are certified "Clean Green," making them as organic as they get in Bay Area pot. The service has a fat selection of buds, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and accessories. Its Durban sativa is legendary among chronnoisseurs. The Blueberry OG is just as perfect. Cannaloupe OG and Raspberry Cookies? Equally flawless. But the best deal might be the $180 ounce of C.R.A.F.T. Skywalker OG Baby Buds. C.R.A.F.T.'s "small" buds look, smell, and taste better than many a club's best.