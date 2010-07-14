In an age where being a DJ Hero is just another rhythm game on the Playstation 3 and Xbox360, Oakland DJ Hakobo is racking up huge points IRL ("in real life"). The force behind Fresco and theCulprits parties stands among the Bay Area's premier tastemakers and selectors. Whether it's the Stevie Wonder-themed "Wonder-Full" party with Bobbito and Spinna, the Prince vs. Michael Jackson nights, the first-ever Jay Dee/J-Dilla tribute, Gilles Peterson BBC Sessions (with Dwele, the Rebirth, and Rich Medina), or Madlib and Peanut Butter Wolf sets, Hakobo does it. His DJ style roams freely from hip-hop, soul, and funk, to disco, broken beat, and metric tons of house. You can find him at the best venues weekly like Mighty and Mezzanine as well as partnering with breaking East Bay crews like thePeople. A fan of Trackademicks and Sake 1, he's a connoisseur of the fine art of mixing the classics with the future.