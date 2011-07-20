Best Car Repair 

For those who are mechanically disinclined, a trip to the auto shop — even for the simplest of repairs — can be an exercise in fear and self-loathing. In such cases, efficiency and overall automotive know-how aren't the only important things to consider when shopping around for the right mechanic. There's something to be said, too, for not being made to feel like an idiot if you can't tell your carburetor from your exhaust pipe — and even more for not getting taken advantage of. The guys at the Berkeley branch of Purrfect Auto Service know their stuff, and their rates are more than reasonable. But the bottom line: These are honest people. They've been known to spend multiple sessions investigating some nagging problem with the old jalopy only to figure out, and recommend, a simple $10 fix you can do yourself. That kind of integrity? Priceless.