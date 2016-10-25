October 25, 2016 Arts & Culture » Event Pick

Berkeley Video & Film Festival At East Bay Media Center Performance Space 

click to enlarge A still from The Return.
  • A still from The Return.

Event Details

October 28, 29, 30 and November 4, 5, 6, $5-15. Berkeleyvideofilmfest.org
The days of independent filmmakers hitting the streets with camcorders in their hands may be gone, but the Berkeley Video & Film Festival continues to carry that raw, passionate spirit of the filmmakers from a generation past. In its 25th year, the festival spans independent videos and films of all genres and lengths to promote the works film school students to filmmaking hobbyists. Full-length documentaries such as The Return, which follows two newly released formerly-incarcerated individuals struggling to adjust to a changed world, are played alongside experimental films from as far away as Turkey. While films and videos from around the world are featured, California remains the focus of the festival. The opening night on October 28, for example, is dedicated to student-produced short films from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Even San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi will present his own submission to the festival — an eight-minute documentary on the history of racism in America. The festival will go on for six days across two weekends: October 28–30 and November 4–6. Admission for saturday screenings is $15, but Friday and Sunday screenings come slightly discounted at $10. Student, elderly, or disabled filmgoers can buy tickets for $5 on any day.

