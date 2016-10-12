October 12, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Berkeley Mayoral Candidates Debate Who Can Fix the City Council 'Circus' 

Housing and affordability are front-burner issues — but the rhetoric is nearly all about overhauling Tuesday nights.

By
This year, Tom Bates will release his grip on Berkeley City Hall, after fourteen years served on the dais as mayor. A crowd of eight candidates aims to succeed him. And, in true "Berzerkeley" fashion, this election's hopefuls are a motley crew…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in News

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation