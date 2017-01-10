Bay Area Writers Resist At Starline Social Club 

As soon as Trump was elected, Florida poet and VIDA: Women in Literary Arts cofounder Erin Belieu put out a call to action. The result is Writers Resist, a coalition from across the country rallying together to reinvigorate the ideals of democracy. On January 15, fifty Writers Resist events will take place in cities national and around the world, including Hong Kong, London, Zurich, New York, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, and Oakland. The local event will take place at Starline Social Club from 7–10 p.m., and will feature readings from seventeen radical writers, including Jane Hirshfield, Bich Minh Nguyen, D.A. Powell, Ishmael Reed, and Arisa White. Although the event is free, donations will be gathered for the International Institute of the Bay Area, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Transgender Law Center.