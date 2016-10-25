Barry Jenkins Walks Out in the Moonlight 

-
Playwright Tony Kushner helped director Washington and original playwright Wilson trim the much longer play down to multiplex-friendly size.
-
Better to just skip the whole thing.
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
But it seems a little more honest, in this Australian tale of an Indian waif.
-
-
Playwright Tony Kushner helped director Washington and original playwright Wilson trim the much longer play down to multiplex-friendly size.
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
-
Better to just skip the whole thing.
-
Required viewing for any fan of classic Japanese film.
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
-
Better to just skip the whole thing.
-
Required viewing for any fan of classic Japanese film.
-
The film is a completely subjective, artfully wrought fragment of the American mystique.
-
Playwright Tony Kushner helped director Washington and original playwright Wilson trim the much longer play down to multiplex-friendly size.
-
Writer-director Damien Chazelle thrusts us into Jacques Demy/Gene Kelly territory.
-
But it seems a little more honest, in this Australian tale of an Indian waif.
-
What better choice for a holiday matinee at the movies?
-