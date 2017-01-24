January 24, 2017 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

Bake Your Own Amazing Bagel to Benefit the ACLU 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BAKE YOUR OWN AMAZING BAGELS - Learn each step of the bagel-making process.
  • Photo courtesy of Bake Your Own Amazing Bagels
  • Learn each step of the bagel-making process.

Event Details

Sat., Jan. 28, 2–5 p.m., $65 donation, BakeYourOwnAmazingBagels.com
This week in food events aimed at beefing up the resistance to President Trump’s agenda: According to her website, Rockridge resident Laurie Lieber “teaches ordinary people how to make extraordinary bagels,” taking participants in her Bake Your Own Amazing Bagels (BYOB) workshops through every step of the process: feeding the starter, portioning out the dough, hand-rolling the bagels, and then actually boiling and baking them. For this Saturday’s workshop, Lieber is donating all proceed to the American Civil Liberties Union. All you have to do to sign up for the class is make a $65 donation via ACLU.org. Forward the confirmation email to laurieleiber@hotmail.com, and Leiber will write you back with her address and other details about the class. After all, everyone knows that a civil rights-supporting bagel is the best-tasting bagel.

