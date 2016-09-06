Bae, Kiki At Eli's Mile High Club. 

Swagger Like Us, the recurring queer hip-hop party, is celebrating Oakland Pride weekend at Venue with the second annual edition of its pre-Pride party, Bae, Kiki. Most people know what “bae” means. But, for those not in the know about “kiki,” it’s a term with origins in the LGBTQ community (particularly ballroom culture) for a good gossip sesh among friends. For Bae, Kiki, the Swagger Like Us crew has a lineup of live performers and DJs including headliners Mike Q, a DJ specializing in high-energy vogue mixes, and Baltimore rapper TT the Artist, whose girl power-centric rhymes are set to pulsing beats inspired by her hometown’s famous club scene. San Francisco rapper MicahTron (read all about her in our music section on page 38), Oakland rap group Femme Deadly Venoms, DJ Lady Ryan, and DavO are just a few of the other performers billed for this event, which features three dance floors and two stages.