June 15, 2016 News & Opinion » Feature

Badge of Dishonor: Top Oakland Police Department Officials Looked Away as East Bay Cops Sexually Exploited and Trafficked a Teenager 

'Based on the information shared through this story, it appears that this young woman was the victim of trafficking.'

By
Celeste Guap was only seventeen in February of last year when a pimp chased her down International Boulevard. She spotted an Oakland police car and approached for help. That's when she met officer Brendan O'Brien. "He saved me," Guap said of the…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments (33)

Showing 1-12 of 33

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 33

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Racial Profiling Via Nextdoor.com

    White Oakland residents are increasingly using the popular social networking site to report "suspicious activity" about their Black neighbors — and families of color fear the consequences could be fatal.
    • by Sam Levin
    • Oct 7, 2015

Latest in Feature

Author Archives

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 12, 2016
Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016

Sep 21, 2016
Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation