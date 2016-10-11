October 11, 2016 Food & Drink » Food Event Pick

B-Side BBQ Pop-Up 

click to enlarge B-Side’s smoked brisket.
  • B-Side’s smoked brisket.

Event Details

Sun., Oct. 16, 4–7 p.m., $35, BSideBBQ.BrownPaperTickets.com
If you’ve spent much of the past year lamenting about how every half-decent barbecue joint in the East Bay seems to have gone out of business, believe me when I say this: You aren’t the only one. But for at least one evening, one of the best in the biz — Tanya Holland’s B-Side BBQ (3303 San Pablo Ave.) — will rise from its hickory-smoked ashes for a pop-up dinner in collaboration with Blue Heron Catering. There will be live music, as well as beer and wine for sale courtesy of Rock Wall Wine Company, Urban Legend Cellars, and Drake’s Brewing. But if you’re going to go, let it be for the food: a two-way plate featuring St. Louis ribs, the best smoked brisket in the East Bay, and several of Holland’s signature sides. Might this event foretell a more permanent rebirth for B-Side? We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

